Bahraini dinar to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Moldovan leus is currently 46.567 today, reflecting a -0.173% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.655% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 47.043 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 46.567 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.466% decrease in value.