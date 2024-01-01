2,000 Moldovan leus to Bahraini dinars

Convert MDL to BHD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = .د.ب0.02070 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BHD
1 MDL to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02120.0218
Low0.02070.0207
Average0.02110.0214
Change-2.47%-4.39%
View full history

1 MDL to BHD stats

The performance of MDL to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0212 and a 30 day low of 0.0207. This means the 30 day average was 0.0211. The change for MDL to BHD was -2.47.

The performance of MDL to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0218 and a 90 day low of 0.0207. This means the 90 day average was 0.0214. The change for MDL to BHD was -4.39.

Track market ratesView MDL to BHD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.79118.1221.3981.53784.3621.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9221.7681.945106.712.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6550.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96711.160.3651.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bahraini Dinar
1 MDL0.02070 BHD
5 MDL0.10351 BHD
10 MDL0.20702 BHD
20 MDL0.41405 BHD
50 MDL1.03512 BHD
100 MDL2.07023 BHD
250 MDL5.17558 BHD
500 MDL10.35115 BHD
1000 MDL20.70230 BHD
2000 MDL41.40460 BHD
5000 MDL103.51150 BHD
10000 MDL207.02300 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Moldovan Leu
1 BHD48.30380 MDL
5 BHD241.51900 MDL
10 BHD483.03800 MDL
20 BHD966.07600 MDL
50 BHD2,415.19000 MDL
100 BHD4,830.38000 MDL
250 BHD12,075.95000 MDL
500 BHD24,151.90000 MDL
1000 BHD48,303.80000 MDL
2000 BHD96,607.60000 MDL
5000 BHD241,519.00000 MDL
10000 BHD483,038.00000 MDL