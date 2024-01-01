10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Moldovan leus
Convert BHD to MDL at the real exchange rate
BHD to MDL conversion chart
1 BHD = 48.13230 MDL
0
|1 BHD to MDL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|48.1323
|48.1323
|Low
|47.0139
|45.8627
|Average
|47.4533
|46.6525
|Change
|2.38%
|4.21%
1 BHD to MDL stats
The performance of BHD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.1323 and a 30 day low of 47.0139. This means the 30 day average was 47.4533. The change for BHD to MDL was 2.38.
The performance of BHD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.1323 and a 90 day low of 45.8627. This means the 90 day average was 46.6525. The change for BHD to MDL was 4.21.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Moldovan Leu
|1 BHD
|48.13230 MDL
|5 BHD
|240.66150 MDL
|10 BHD
|481.32300 MDL
|20 BHD
|962.64600 MDL
|50 BHD
|2,406.61500 MDL
|100 BHD
|4,813.23000 MDL
|250 BHD
|12,033.07500 MDL
|500 BHD
|24,066.15000 MDL
|1000 BHD
|48,132.30000 MDL
|2000 BHD
|96,264.60000 MDL
|5000 BHD
|240,661.50000 MDL
|10000 BHD
|481,323.00000 MDL