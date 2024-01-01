Convert MDL to BHD at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Moldovan leus to Bahraini dinars

10,000 mdl
211.793 bhd

L1.000 MDL = .د.ب0.02118 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2311.3661.49983.4431.6361.355
1 GBP1.269123.1271.7321.902105.8472.0761.718
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5770.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.3511.09861.1011.1980.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Bahraini Dinar
1 MDL0.02118 BHD
5 MDL0.10590 BHD
10 MDL0.21179 BHD
20 MDL0.42359 BHD
50 MDL1.05897 BHD
100 MDL2.11793 BHD
250 MDL5.29483 BHD
500 MDL10.58965 BHD
1000 MDL21.17930 BHD
2000 MDL42.35860 BHD
5000 MDL105.89650 BHD
10000 MDL211.79300 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Moldovan Leu
1 BHD47.21590 MDL
5 BHD236.07950 MDL
10 BHD472.15900 MDL
20 BHD944.31800 MDL
50 BHD2,360.79500 MDL
100 BHD4,721.59000 MDL
250 BHD11,803.97500 MDL
500 BHD23,607.95000 MDL
1000 BHD47,215.90000 MDL
2000 BHD94,431.80000 MDL
5000 BHD236,079.50000 MDL
10000 BHD472,159.00000 MDL