Bahraini dinars to Brunei dollars today

Convert BHD to BND at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
3582.71 bnd

1.00000 BHD = 3.58271 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.0841590.24881.488161.673070.964718.7322
1 GBP1.1426611.23885103.1271.700511.911811.1023321.4051
1 USD0.92240.8072183.24381.372651.543210.889717.2782
1 INR0.01108050.009696820.012012910.01648950.01853840.01068790.207561

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 BHD3.58271 BND
5 BHD17.91355 BND
10 BHD35.82710 BND
20 BHD71.65420 BND
50 BHD179.13550 BND
100 BHD358.27100 BND
250 BHD895.67750 BND
500 BHD1791.35500 BND
1000 BHD3582.71000 BND
2000 BHD7165.42000 BND
5000 BHD17913.55000 BND
10000 BHD35827.10000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 BND0.27912 BHD
5 BND1.39559 BHD
10 BND2.79118 BHD
20 BND5.58236 BHD
50 BND13.95590 BHD
100 BND27.91180 BHD
250 BND69.77950 BHD
500 BND139.55900 BHD
1000 BND279.11800 BHD
2000 BND558.23600 BHD
5000 BND1395.59000 BHD
10000 BND2791.18000 BHD