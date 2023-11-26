1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert BGN to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
8,707,210 idr

1.00000 BGN = 8707.21000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BGN8707.21000 IDR
5 BGN43536.05000 IDR
10 BGN87072.10000 IDR
20 BGN174144.20000 IDR
50 BGN435360.50000 IDR
100 BGN870721.00000 IDR
250 BGN2176802.50000 IDR
500 BGN4353605.00000 IDR
1000 BGN8707210.00000 IDR
2000 BGN17414420.00000 IDR
5000 BGN43536050.00000 IDR
10000 BGN87072100.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bulgarian Lev
1 IDR0.00011 BGN
5 IDR0.00057 BGN
10 IDR0.00115 BGN
20 IDR0.00230 BGN
50 IDR0.00574 BGN
100 IDR0.01148 BGN
250 IDR0.02871 BGN
500 IDR0.05742 BGN
1000 IDR0.11485 BGN
2000 IDR0.22969 BGN
5000 IDR0.57423 BGN
10000 IDR1.14847 BGN