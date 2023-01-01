20 Bangladeshi takas to Zambian kwacha

Convert BDT to ZMW at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
4.29 zmw

1.00000 BDT = 0.21468 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / ZMW
1 BDT0.21468 ZMW
5 BDT1.07340 ZMW
10 BDT2.14680 ZMW
20 BDT4.29360 ZMW
50 BDT10.73400 ZMW
100 BDT21.46800 ZMW
250 BDT53.67000 ZMW
500 BDT107.34000 ZMW
1000 BDT214.68000 ZMW
2000 BDT429.36000 ZMW
5000 BDT1073.40000 ZMW
10000 BDT2146.80000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Bangladeshi Taka
1 ZMW4.65809 BDT
5 ZMW23.29045 BDT
10 ZMW46.58090 BDT
20 ZMW93.16180 BDT
50 ZMW232.90450 BDT
100 ZMW465.80900 BDT
250 ZMW1164.52250 BDT
500 ZMW2329.04500 BDT
1000 ZMW4658.09000 BDT
2000 ZMW9316.18000 BDT
5000 ZMW23290.45000 BDT
10000 ZMW46580.90000 BDT