1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Sierra Leonean leones

Convert BDT to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
204,558 sll

1.00000 BDT = 204.55800 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 BDT204.55800 SLL
5 BDT1022.79000 SLL
10 BDT2045.58000 SLL
20 BDT4091.16000 SLL
50 BDT10227.90000 SLL
100 BDT20455.80000 SLL
250 BDT51139.50000 SLL
500 BDT102279.00000 SLL
1000 BDT204558.00000 SLL
2000 BDT409116.00000 SLL
5000 BDT1022790.00000 SLL
10000 BDT2045580.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SLL0.00489 BDT
5 SLL0.02444 BDT
10 SLL0.04889 BDT
20 SLL0.09777 BDT
50 SLL0.24443 BDT
100 SLL0.48886 BDT
250 SLL1.22215 BDT
500 SLL2.44429 BDT
1000 SLL4.88859 BDT
2000 SLL9.77718 BDT
5000 SLL24.44295 BDT
10000 SLL48.88590 BDT