Bangladeshi takas to Falkland Islands pounds today

Convert BDT to FKP at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
7.28 fkp

1.00000 BDT = 0.00728 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87531.084290.24851.488661.673790.9645518.729
1 GBP1.1424711.23875103.1131.700871.912391.1019721.3988
1 USD0.922350.807265183.23971.373051.543810.8896517.2745
1 INR0.01108050.009698080.012013510.01649510.01854650.01068780.207527

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Falkland Islands Pound
1 BDT0.00728 FKP
5 BDT0.03642 FKP
10 BDT0.07284 FKP
20 BDT0.14568 FKP
50 BDT0.36420 FKP
100 BDT0.72841 FKP
250 BDT1.82102 FKP
500 BDT3.64204 FKP
1000 BDT7.28408 FKP
2000 BDT14.56816 FKP
5000 BDT36.42040 FKP
10000 BDT72.84080 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 FKP137.28600 BDT
5 FKP686.43000 BDT
10 FKP1372.86000 BDT
20 FKP2745.72000 BDT
50 FKP6864.30000 BDT
100 FKP13728.60000 BDT
250 FKP34321.50000 BDT
500 FKP68643.00000 BDT
1000 FKP137286.00000 BDT
2000 FKP274572.00000 BDT
5000 FKP686430.00000 BDT
10000 FKP1372860.00000 BDT