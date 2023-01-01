Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Saudi riyals today

Convert BAM to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
2,074.05 sar

1.00000 BAM = 2.07405 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87511.0850590.30651.487661.672270.964418.737
1 GBP1.1427311.23995103.1991.700031.9111.1020521.4118
1 USD0.921650.806484183.2281.371051.541190.8888517.2683
1 INR0.01107340.009690060.012015210.01647340.01851770.01067970.207482

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Saudi Riyal
1 BAM2.07405 SAR
5 BAM10.37025 SAR
10 BAM20.74050 SAR
20 BAM41.48100 SAR
50 BAM103.70250 SAR
100 BAM207.40500 SAR
250 BAM518.51250 SAR
500 BAM1037.02500 SAR
1000 BAM2074.05000 SAR
2000 BAM4148.10000 SAR
5000 BAM10370.25000 SAR
10000 BAM20740.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 SAR0.48215 BAM
5 SAR2.41074 BAM
10 SAR4.82148 BAM
20 SAR9.64296 BAM
50 SAR24.10740 BAM
100 SAR48.21480 BAM
250 SAR120.53700 BAM
500 SAR241.07400 BAM
1000 SAR482.14800 BAM
2000 SAR964.29600 BAM
5000 SAR2410.74000 BAM
10000 SAR4821.48000 BAM