1 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Saudi riyals

Convert BAM to SAR at the real exchange rate

1 bam
2.09 sar

1.00000 BAM = 2.09154 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Saudi Riyal
1 BAM2.09154 SAR
5 BAM10.45770 SAR
10 BAM20.91540 SAR
20 BAM41.83080 SAR
50 BAM104.57700 SAR
100 BAM209.15400 SAR
250 BAM522.88500 SAR
500 BAM1045.77000 SAR
1000 BAM2091.54000 SAR
2000 BAM4183.08000 SAR
5000 BAM10457.70000 SAR
10000 BAM20915.40000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 SAR0.47812 BAM
5 SAR2.39058 BAM
10 SAR4.78116 BAM
20 SAR9.56232 BAM
50 SAR23.90580 BAM
100 SAR47.81160 BAM
250 SAR119.52900 BAM
500 SAR239.05800 BAM
1000 SAR478.11600 BAM
2000 SAR956.23200 BAM
5000 SAR2390.58000 BAM
10000 SAR4781.16000 BAM