Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Jersey pounds today

Convert BAM to JEP at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
445.95 jep

1.00000 BAM = 0.44595 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.08590.28471.487321.672060.9641518.7435
1 GBP1.1429211.2401103.1911.699931.911081.1019521.4229
1 USD0.921650.806387183.21171.37081.541070.8886517.2751
1 INR0.01107610.009690780.012017510.01647360.01851990.01067940.207604

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Jersey pound
1 BAM0.44595 JEP
5 BAM2.22973 JEP
10 BAM4.45946 JEP
20 BAM8.91892 JEP
50 BAM22.29730 JEP
100 BAM44.59460 JEP
250 BAM111.48650 JEP
500 BAM222.97300 JEP
1000 BAM445.94600 JEP
2000 BAM891.89200 JEP
5000 BAM2229.73000 JEP
10000 BAM4459.46000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 JEP2.24242 BAM
5 JEP11.21210 BAM
10 JEP22.42420 BAM
20 JEP44.84840 BAM
50 JEP112.12100 BAM
100 JEP224.24200 BAM
250 JEP560.60500 BAM
500 JEP1121.21000 BAM
1000 JEP2242.42000 BAM
2000 JEP4484.84000 BAM
5000 JEP11212.10000 BAM
10000 JEP22424.20000 BAM