2000 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Jersey pounds

Convert BAM to JEP at the real exchange rate

2,000 bam
885.10 jep

1.00000 BAM = 0.44255 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Jersey pound
1 BAM0.44255 JEP
5 BAM2.21275 JEP
10 BAM4.42550 JEP
20 BAM8.85100 JEP
50 BAM22.12750 JEP
100 BAM44.25500 JEP
250 BAM110.63750 JEP
500 BAM221.27500 JEP
1000 BAM442.55000 JEP
2000 BAM885.10000 JEP
5000 BAM2212.75000 JEP
10000 BAM4425.50000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 JEP2.25963 BAM
5 JEP11.29815 BAM
10 JEP22.59630 BAM
20 JEP45.19260 BAM
50 JEP112.98150 BAM
100 JEP225.96300 BAM
250 JEP564.90750 BAM
500 JEP1129.81500 BAM
1000 JEP2259.63000 BAM
2000 JEP4519.26000 BAM
5000 JEP11298.15000 BAM
10000 JEP22596.30000 BAM