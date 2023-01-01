Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert BAM to HKD at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
4315.05 hkd

1.00000 BAM = 4.31505 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.540830.8062571.6688918.25221.3707583.21951.3489
1 AUD0.64910.5232611.0831111.84570.88961754.00950.875436
1 GBP1.24031.9110912.0699322.63821.70014103.2171.67304
1 NZD0.59920.9232670.483109110.93670.82135349.86510.808261

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BAM4.31505 HKD
5 BAM21.57525 HKD
10 BAM43.15050 HKD
20 BAM86.30100 HKD
50 BAM215.75250 HKD
100 BAM431.50500 HKD
250 BAM1078.76250 HKD
500 BAM2157.52500 HKD
1000 BAM4315.05000 HKD
2000 BAM8630.10000 HKD
5000 BAM21575.25000 HKD
10000 BAM43150.50000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
100 HKD23.17470 BAM
200 HKD46.34940 BAM
300 HKD69.52410 BAM
500 HKD115.87350 BAM
1000 HKD231.74700 BAM
2000 HKD463.49400 BAM
2500 HKD579.36750 BAM
3000 HKD695.24100 BAM
4000 HKD926.98800 BAM
5000 HKD1158.73500 BAM
10000 HKD2317.47000 BAM
20000 HKD4634.94000 BAM