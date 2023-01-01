1 thousand Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Euros

Convert BAM to EUR at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
510.01 eur

1.00000 BAM = 0.51001 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Euro
1 BAM0.51001 EUR
5 BAM2.55006 EUR
10 BAM5.10012 EUR
20 BAM10.20024 EUR
50 BAM25.50060 EUR
100 BAM51.00120 EUR
250 BAM127.50300 EUR
500 BAM255.00600 EUR
1000 BAM510.01200 EUR
2000 BAM1020.02400 EUR
5000 BAM2550.06000 EUR
10000 BAM5100.12000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 EUR1.96074 BAM
5 EUR9.80370 BAM
10 EUR19.60740 BAM
20 EUR39.21480 BAM
50 EUR98.03700 BAM
100 EUR196.07400 BAM
250 EUR490.18500 BAM
500 EUR980.37000 BAM
1000 EUR1960.74000 BAM
2000 EUR3921.48000 BAM
5000 EUR9803.70000 BAM
10000 EUR19607.40000 BAM