Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Euros is currently 0.511 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.004% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.511 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.511 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.008% decrease in value.