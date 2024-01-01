500 Aruban florins to Barbadian dollars

Convert AWG to BBD at the real exchange rate

500 awg
558.66 bbd

ƒ1.000 AWG = Bds$1.117 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
AWG to BBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BBD
1 AWG to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.11731.1173
Low1.11731.1173
Average1.11731.1173
Change0.00%0.00%
1 AWG to BBD stats

The performance of AWG to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1173 and a 30 day low of 1.1173. This means the 30 day average was 1.1173. The change for AWG to BBD was 0.00.

The performance of AWG to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1173 and a 90 day low of 1.1173. This means the 90 day average was 1.1173. The change for AWG to BBD was 0.00.

How to convert Aruban florins to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Barbadian Dollar
1 AWG1.11732 BBD
5 AWG5.58660 BBD
10 AWG11.17320 BBD
20 AWG22.34640 BBD
50 AWG55.86600 BBD
100 AWG111.73200 BBD
250 AWG279.33000 BBD
500 AWG558.66000 BBD
1000 AWG1,117.32000 BBD
2000 AWG2,234.64000 BBD
5000 AWG5,586.60000 BBD
10000 AWG11,173.20000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 BBD0.89500 AWG
5 BBD4.47500 AWG
10 BBD8.95000 AWG
20 BBD17.90000 AWG
50 BBD44.75000 AWG
100 BBD89.50000 AWG
250 BBD223.75000 AWG
500 BBD447.50000 AWG
1000 BBD895.00000 AWG
2000 BBD1,790.00000 AWG
5000 BBD4,475.00000 AWG
10000 BBD8,950.00000 AWG