1 thousand Barbadian dollars to Aruban florins

Convert BBD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
896.44 awg

1.00000 BBD = 0.89644 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollars

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 BBD0.89644 AWG
5 BBD4.48219 AWG
10 BBD8.96439 AWG
20 BBD17.92878 AWG
50 BBD44.82195 AWG
100 BBD89.64390 AWG
250 BBD224.10975 AWG
500 BBD448.21950 AWG
1000 BBD896.43900 AWG
2000 BBD1792.87800 AWG
5000 BBD4482.19500 AWG
10000 BBD8964.39000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Barbadian Dollar
1 AWG1.11552 BBD
5 AWG5.57760 BBD
10 AWG11.15520 BBD
20 AWG22.31040 BBD
50 AWG55.77600 BBD
100 AWG111.55200 BBD
250 AWG278.88000 BBD
500 AWG557.76000 BBD
1000 AWG1115.52000 BBD
2000 AWG2231.04000 BBD
5000 AWG5577.60000 BBD
10000 AWG11155.20000 BBD