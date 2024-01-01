50 Argentine pesos to Surinamese dollars

Convert ARS to SRD at the real exchange rate

50 ars
1.53 srd

$1.000 ARS = $0.03056 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
ARS to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

SRD
1 ARS to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03100.0357
Low0.03040.0304
Average0.03070.0324
Change-1.29%-14.42%
1 ARS to SRD stats

The performance of ARS to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0310 and a 30 day low of 0.0304. This means the 30 day average was 0.0307. The change for ARS to SRD was -1.29.

The performance of ARS to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0357 and a 90 day low of 0.0304. This means the 90 day average was 0.0324. The change for ARS to SRD was -14.42.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4771.3490.90517.861.30617.860.761
1 AUD0.67710.9140.61312.0950.88512.0950.516
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2390.96813.2390.564
1 EUR1.1051.6321.491119.7421.44419.7420.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Surinamese Dollar
1 ARS0.03056 SRD
5 ARS0.15279 SRD
10 ARS0.30557 SRD
20 ARS0.61114 SRD
50 ARS1.52786 SRD
100 ARS3.05571 SRD
250 ARS7.63928 SRD
500 ARS15.27855 SRD
1000 ARS30.55710 SRD
2000 ARS61.11420 SRD
5000 ARS152.78550 SRD
10000 ARS305.57100 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 SRD32.72560 ARS
5 SRD163.62800 ARS
10 SRD327.25600 ARS
20 SRD654.51200 ARS
50 SRD1,636.28000 ARS
100 SRD3,272.56000 ARS
250 SRD8,181.40000 ARS
500 SRD16,362.80000 ARS
1000 SRD32,725.60000 ARS
2000 SRD65,451.20000 ARS
5000 SRD163,628.00000 ARS
10000 SRD327,256.00000 ARS