Argentine peso to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Surinamese dollars is currently 0.031 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.124% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.031 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.030 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.586% increase in value.