아르헨티나 페소 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 수리남 달러 is currently 0.035 today, reflecting a -0.712% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.921% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.035 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0.035 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.245% decrease in value.