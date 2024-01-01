250 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Mauritian rupees

Convert ANG to MUR at the real exchange rate

250 ang
6,495.15 mur

ƒ1.000 ANG = ₨25.98 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
ANG to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 ANG to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High26.109927.4674
Low25.749925.6328
Average25.887426.2738
Change-0.50%0.96%
1 ANG to MUR stats

The performance of ANG to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.1099 and a 30 day low of 25.7499. This means the 30 day average was 25.8874. The change for ANG to MUR was -0.50.

The performance of ANG to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.4674 and a 90 day low of 25.6328. This means the 90 day average was 26.2738. The change for ANG to MUR was 0.96.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Mauritian Rupee
1 ANG25.98060 MUR
5 ANG129.90300 MUR
10 ANG259.80600 MUR
20 ANG519.61200 MUR
50 ANG1,299.03000 MUR
100 ANG2,598.06000 MUR
250 ANG6,495.15000 MUR
500 ANG12,990.30000 MUR
1000 ANG25,980.60000 MUR
2000 ANG51,961.20000 MUR
5000 ANG129,903.00000 MUR
10000 ANG259,806.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 MUR0.03849 ANG
5 MUR0.19245 ANG
10 MUR0.38490 ANG
20 MUR0.76981 ANG
50 MUR1.92452 ANG
100 MUR3.84903 ANG
250 MUR9.62258 ANG
500 MUR19.24515 ANG
1000 MUR38.49030 ANG
2000 MUR76.98060 ANG
5000 MUR192.45150 ANG
10000 MUR384.90300 ANG