Netherlands Antillean guilder to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Mauritian rupees is currently 25.981 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.794% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 25.982 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 25.671 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.