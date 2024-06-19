네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 모리셔스 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 모리셔스 루피로 is currently 26.216 today, reflecting a -1.935% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.516% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 네덜란드령 안틸레스 휠던 모리셔스 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 26.834 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 26.006 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 2.943% increase in value.