10 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Mauritian rupees
Convert ANG to MUR at the real exchange rate
ANG to MUR conversion chart
1 ANG = 25.98060 MUR
0
|1 ANG to MUR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|26.1099
|27.4674
|Low
|25.7499
|25.6328
|Average
|25.8874
|26.2738
|Change
|-0.50%
|0.96%
1 ANG to MUR stats
The performance of ANG to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 26.1099 and a 30 day low of 25.7499. This means the 30 day average was 25.8874. The change for ANG to MUR was -0.50.
The performance of ANG to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.4674 and a 90 day low of 25.6328. This means the 90 day average was 26.2738. The change for ANG to MUR was 0.96.
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Mauritian Rupee
|1 ANG
|25.98060 MUR
|5 ANG
|129.90300 MUR
|10 ANG
|259.80600 MUR
|20 ANG
|519.61200 MUR
|50 ANG
|1,299.03000 MUR
|100 ANG
|2,598.06000 MUR
|250 ANG
|6,495.15000 MUR
|500 ANG
|12,990.30000 MUR
|1000 ANG
|25,980.60000 MUR
|2000 ANG
|51,961.20000 MUR
|5000 ANG
|129,903.00000 MUR
|10000 ANG
|259,806.00000 MUR