250 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Bulgarian levs

Convert ANG to BGN at the real exchange rate

250 ang
247.18 bgn

ƒ1.000 ANG = лв0.9887 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BGN
1 ANG to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00131.0230
Low0.97640.9764
Average0.99071.0044
Change-1.26%-1.43%
View full history

1 ANG to BGN stats

The performance of ANG to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.9764. This means the 30 day average was 0.9907. The change for ANG to BGN was -1.26.

The performance of ANG to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0230 and a 90 day low of 0.9764. This means the 90 day average was 1.0044. The change for ANG to BGN was -1.43.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.6011.30617.8471.34983.864
1 EUR1.10510.8411.7681.44319.7151.4992.645
1 GBP1.3131.18912.1021.71523.4361.771110.13
1 NZD0.6250.5660.47610.81611.1510.84352.398

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Bulgarian Lev
1 ANG0.98872 BGN
5 ANG4.94358 BGN
10 ANG9.88715 BGN
20 ANG19.77430 BGN
50 ANG49.43575 BGN
100 ANG98.87150 BGN
250 ANG247.17875 BGN
500 ANG494.35750 BGN
1000 ANG988.71500 BGN
2000 ANG1,977.43000 BGN
5000 ANG4,943.57500 BGN
10000 ANG9,887.15000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 BGN1.01141 ANG
5 BGN5.05705 ANG
10 BGN10.11410 ANG
20 BGN20.22820 ANG
50 BGN50.57050 ANG
100 BGN101.14100 ANG
250 BGN252.85250 ANG
500 BGN505.70500 ANG
1000 BGN1,011.41000 ANG
2000 BGN2,022.82000 ANG
5000 BGN5,057.05000 ANG
10000 BGN10,114.10000 ANG