2,000 Armenian drams to Saudi riyals

Convert AMD to SAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 amd
19.34 sar

֏1.000 AMD = SR0.009672 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
AMD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 AMD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00970.0097
Low0.00970.0096
Average0.00970.0097
Change0.05%-0.12%
1 AMD to SAR stats

The performance of AMD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0097 and a 30 day low of 0.0097. This means the 30 day average was 0.0097. The change for AMD to SAR was 0.05.

The performance of AMD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0097 and a 90 day low of 0.0096. This means the 90 day average was 0.0097. The change for AMD to SAR was -0.12.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Saudi Riyal
1 AMD0.00967 SAR
5 AMD0.04836 SAR
10 AMD0.09672 SAR
20 AMD0.19343 SAR
50 AMD0.48358 SAR
100 AMD0.96716 SAR
250 AMD2.41790 SAR
500 AMD4.83579 SAR
1000 AMD9.67158 SAR
2000 AMD19.34316 SAR
5000 AMD48.35790 SAR
10000 AMD96.71580 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Armenian Dram
1 SAR103.39600 AMD
5 SAR516.98000 AMD
10 SAR1,033.96000 AMD
20 SAR2,067.92000 AMD
50 SAR5,169.80000 AMD
100 SAR10,339.60000 AMD
250 SAR25,849.00000 AMD
500 SAR51,698.00000 AMD
1000 SAR103,396.00000 AMD
2000 SAR206,792.00000 AMD
5000 SAR516,980.00000 AMD
10000 SAR1,033,960.00000 AMD