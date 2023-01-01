2000 Armenian drams to Saudi riyals

Convert AMD to SAR at the real exchange rate

2000 amd
19.21 sar

1.00000 AMD = 0.00961 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AMD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.0527587.56381.434481.64840.9646518.4605
1GBP1.15411.2149101.0511.655421.902291.1132121.3039
1USD0.949850.823113183.17631.36261.56580.9162517.5355
1INR0.01142020.0098960.012022710.01638210.01882510.01101580.210823

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Saudi Riyal
1 AMD0.00961 SAR
5 AMD0.04803 SAR
10 AMD0.09606 SAR
20 AMD0.19211 SAR
50 AMD0.48027 SAR
100 AMD0.96055 SAR
250 AMD2.40137 SAR
500 AMD4.80275 SAR
1000 AMD9.60550 SAR
2000 AMD19.21100 SAR
5000 AMD48.02750 SAR
10000 AMD96.05500 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Armenian Dram
1 SAR104.10700 AMD
5 SAR520.53500 AMD
10 SAR1041.07000 AMD
20 SAR2082.14000 AMD
50 SAR5205.35000 AMD
100 SAR10410.70000 AMD
250 SAR26026.75000 AMD
500 SAR52053.50000 AMD
1000 SAR104107.00000 AMD
2000 SAR208214.00000 AMD
5000 SAR520535.00000 AMD
10000 SAR1041070.00000 AMD