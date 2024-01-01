100 Saudi riyals to Armenian drams

Convert SAR to AMD at the real exchange rate

100 sar
10,368 amd

SR1.000 SAR = ֏103.7 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.584279.21.3690.93658.9511.5030.79
1 INR0.01213.340.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.048203.92210.68443.0571.0970.577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Armenian Dram
1 SAR103.68000 AMD
5 SAR518.40000 AMD
10 SAR1,036.80000 AMD
20 SAR2,073.60000 AMD
50 SAR5,184.00000 AMD
100 SAR10,368.00000 AMD
250 SAR25,920.00000 AMD
500 SAR51,840.00000 AMD
1000 SAR103,680.00000 AMD
2000 SAR207,360.00000 AMD
5000 SAR518,400.00000 AMD
10000 SAR1,036,800.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Saudi Riyal
1 AMD0.00965 SAR
5 AMD0.04823 SAR
10 AMD0.09645 SAR
20 AMD0.19290 SAR
50 AMD0.48225 SAR
100 AMD0.96450 SAR
250 AMD2.41126 SAR
500 AMD4.82252 SAR
1000 AMD9.64504 SAR
2000 AMD19.29008 SAR
5000 AMD48.22520 SAR
10000 AMD96.45040 SAR