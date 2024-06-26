Saudi riyal to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Armenian drams is currently 103.693 today, reflecting a 0.211% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.122% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 103.719 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 103.067 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.334% increase in value.