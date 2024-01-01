2,000 Armenian drams to Moldovan leus

Convert AMD to MDL at the real exchange rate

2,000 amd
89.26 mdl

֏1.000 AMD = L0.04463 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:11
AMD to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MDL
1 AMD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04560.0461
Low0.04460.0446
Average0.04510.0455
Change-1.95%-1.85%
1 AMD to MDL stats

The performance of AMD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0456 and a 30 day low of 0.0446. This means the 30 day average was 0.0451. The change for AMD to MDL was -1.95.

The performance of AMD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0461 and a 90 day low of 0.0446. This means the 90 day average was 0.0455. The change for AMD to MDL was -1.85.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6181.491.6330.93921.789
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0661.7711.941.11625.894
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4780.8519.725
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Moldovan Leu
1 AMD0.04463 MDL
5 AMD0.22314 MDL
10 AMD0.44628 MDL
20 AMD0.89256 MDL
50 AMD2.23140 MDL
100 AMD4.46279 MDL
250 AMD11.15698 MDL
500 AMD22.31395 MDL
1000 AMD44.62790 MDL
2000 AMD89.25580 MDL
5000 AMD223.13950 MDL
10000 AMD446.27900 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Armenian Dram
1 MDL22.40750 AMD
5 MDL112.03750 AMD
10 MDL224.07500 AMD
20 MDL448.15000 AMD
50 MDL1,120.37500 AMD
100 MDL2,240.75000 AMD
250 MDL5,601.87500 AMD
500 MDL11,203.75000 AMD
1000 MDL22,407.50000 AMD
2000 MDL44,815.00000 AMD
5000 MDL112,037.50000 AMD
10000 MDL224,075.00000 AMD