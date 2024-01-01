500 Moldovan leus to Armenian drams

Convert MDL to AMD at the real exchange rate

500 mdl
10,896 amd

L1.000 MDL = ֏21.79 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:43
How to convert Moldovan leus to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Armenian Dram
1 MDL21.79200 AMD
5 MDL108.96000 AMD
10 MDL217.92000 AMD
20 MDL435.84000 AMD
50 MDL1,089.60000 AMD
100 MDL2,179.20000 AMD
250 MDL5,448.00000 AMD
500 MDL10,896.00000 AMD
1000 MDL21,792.00000 AMD
2000 MDL43,584.00000 AMD
5000 MDL108,960.00000 AMD
10000 MDL217,920.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Moldovan Leu
1 AMD0.04589 MDL
5 AMD0.22944 MDL
10 AMD0.45888 MDL
20 AMD0.91777 MDL
50 AMD2.29442 MDL
100 AMD4.58883 MDL
250 AMD11.47208 MDL
500 AMD22.94415 MDL
1000 AMD45.88830 MDL
2000 AMD91.77660 MDL
5000 AMD229.44150 MDL
10000 AMD458.88300 MDL