United Arab Emirates dirhams to CFA francs beac

Convert AED to XAF

1000 aed
168510 xaf

1.00000 AED = 168.51000 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / CFA Franc BEAC
1 AED168.51000 XAF
5 AED842.55000 XAF
10 AED1685.10000 XAF
20 AED3370.20000 XAF
50 AED8425.50000 XAF
100 AED16851.00000 XAF
250 AED42127.50000 XAF
500 AED84255.00000 XAF
1000 AED168510.00000 XAF
2000 AED337020.00000 XAF
5000 AED842550.00000 XAF
10000 AED1685100.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 XAF0.00593 AED
5 XAF0.02967 AED
10 XAF0.05934 AED
20 XAF0.11869 AED
50 XAF0.29672 AED
100 XAF0.59344 AED
250 XAF1.48359 AED
500 XAF2.96718 AED
1000 XAF5.93437 AED
2000 XAF11.86874 AED
5000 XAF29.67185 AED
10000 XAF59.34370 AED