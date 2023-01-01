United Arab Emirates dirhams to Uzbekistan soms today

1000 aed
3343950 uzs

1.00000 AED = 3343.95000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Uzbekistan Som
1 AED3343.95000 UZS
5 AED16719.75000 UZS
10 AED33439.50000 UZS
20 AED66879.00000 UZS
50 AED167197.50000 UZS
100 AED334395.00000 UZS
250 AED835987.50000 UZS
500 AED1671975.00000 UZS
1000 AED3343950.00000 UZS
2000 AED6687900.00000 UZS
5000 AED16719750.00000 UZS
10000 AED33439500.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UZS0.00030 AED
5 UZS0.00150 AED
10 UZS0.00299 AED
20 UZS0.00598 AED
50 UZS0.01495 AED
100 UZS0.02990 AED
250 UZS0.07476 AED
500 UZS0.14952 AED
1000 UZS0.29905 AED
2000 UZS0.59809 AED
5000 UZS1.49523 AED
10000 UZS2.99047 AED