United Arab Emirates dirhams to Thai bahts today

Convert AED to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
9,662.66 thb

1.00000 AED = 9.66266 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.0852590.32541.486741.671420.96518.7557
1 GBP1.142611.24103.2051.698741.909751.1026121.4302
1 USD0.921450.806452183.231.369951.540120.889217.2824
1 INR0.01107110.009689430.012014910.01645980.01850440.01068360.207646

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Thai Baht
1 AED9.66266 THB
5 AED48.31330 THB
10 AED96.62660 THB
20 AED193.25320 THB
50 AED483.13300 THB
100 AED966.26600 THB
250 AED2415.66500 THB
500 AED4831.33000 THB
1000 AED9662.66000 THB
2000 AED19325.32000 THB
5000 AED48313.30000 THB
10000 AED96626.60000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 THB0.10349 AED
5 THB0.51745 AED
10 THB1.03491 AED
20 THB2.06982 AED
50 THB5.17455 AED
100 THB10.34910 AED
250 THB25.87275 AED
500 THB51.74550 AED
1000 THB103.49100 AED
2000 THB206.98200 AED
5000 THB517.45500 AED
10000 THB1034.91000 AED