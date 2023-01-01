United Arab Emirates dirhams to Jordanian dinars today

Convert AED to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
193.131 jod

1.00000 AED = 0.19313 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.235287.250.92130.80609455.68171.3694517.2674
1 INR0.012014213.451070.01106890.009684560.668970.01645280.207454
1 PKR0.003481290.28976510.003207380.002806250.1938440.004767450.0601128
1 EUR1.085490.3433311.78110.87560.43691.486418.742

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Jordanian Dinar
1 AED0.19313 JOD
5 AED0.96565 JOD
10 AED1.93131 JOD
20 AED3.86262 JOD
50 AED9.65655 JOD
100 AED19.31310 JOD
250 AED48.28275 JOD
500 AED96.56550 JOD
1000 AED193.13100 JOD
2000 AED386.26200 JOD
5000 AED965.65500 JOD
10000 AED1931.31000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 JOD5.17784 AED
5 JOD25.88920 AED
10 JOD51.77840 AED
20 JOD103.55680 AED
50 JOD258.89200 AED
100 JOD517.78400 AED
250 JOD1294.46000 AED
500 JOD2588.92000 AED
1000 JOD5177.84000 AED
2000 JOD10355.68000 AED
5000 JOD25889.20000 AED
10000 JOD51778.40000 AED