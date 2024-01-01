ليرة تركية إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for ليرة تركية إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ١٧٫٠٧٥ today, reflecting a -1.185% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of ليرة تركية has remained relatively stable, with a -1.809% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of ليرة تركية إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ١٧٫٤١٣ on 22-08-2024 and a low of ١٧٫٠٧٥ on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.965% decrease in value.