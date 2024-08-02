10 thousand US dollars to Mexican pesos

Convert USD to MXN at the real exchange rate

10,000 usd
191,740 mxn

$1.000 USD = Mex$19.17 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.174019.1740
Low17.619616.5558
Average18.149017.7523
Change5.96%12.89%
View full history

1 USD to MXN stats

The performance of USD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.1740 and a 30 day low of 17.6196. This means the 30 day average was 18.1490. The change for USD to MXN was 5.96.

The performance of USD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.1740 and a 90 day low of 16.5558. This means the 90 day average was 17.7523. The change for USD to MXN was 12.89.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 USD19.17400 MXN
5 USD95.87000 MXN
10 USD191.74000 MXN
20 USD383.48000 MXN
50 USD958.70000 MXN
100 USD1,917.40000 MXN
250 USD4,793.50000 MXN
500 USD9,587.00000 MXN
1000 USD19,174.00000 MXN
2000 USD38,348.00000 MXN
5000 USD95,870.00000 MXN
10000 USD191,740.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / US Dollar
1 MXN0.05215 USD
5 MXN0.26077 USD
10 MXN0.52154 USD
20 MXN1.04308 USD
50 MXN2.60771 USD
100 MXN5.21541 USD
250 MXN13.03853 USD
500 MXN26.07705 USD
1000 MXN52.15410 USD
2000 MXN104.30820 USD
5000 MXN260.77050 USD
10000 MXN521.54100 USD