100 Mexican pesos to US dollars

Convert MXN to USD at the real exchange rate

100 mxn
5.74 usd

1.00000 MXN = 0.05742 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:34 UTC
MXN to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.056987.88121.435751.649470.967818.4064
1GBP1.1531411.21875101.3391.655611.902071.1160121.2251
1USD0.946150.820513183.151.358451.560670.915717.4155
1INR0.0113790.009867860.012026510.01633730.01876930.01101260.209447

How to convert Mexican pesos to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / US Dollar
1 MXN0.05742 USD
5 MXN0.28710 USD
10 MXN0.57420 USD
20 MXN1.14840 USD
50 MXN2.87101 USD
100 MXN5.74201 USD
250 MXN14.35503 USD
500 MXN28.71005 USD
1000 MXN57.42010 USD
2000 MXN114.84020 USD
5000 MXN287.10050 USD
10000 MXN574.20100 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 USD17.41550 MXN
5 USD87.07750 MXN
10 USD174.15500 MXN
20 USD348.31000 MXN
50 USD870.77500 MXN
100 USD1741.55000 MXN
250 USD4353.87500 MXN
500 USD8707.75000 MXN
1000 USD17415.50000 MXN
2000 USD34831.00000 MXN
5000 USD87077.50000 MXN
10000 USD174155.00000 MXN