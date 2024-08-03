5 US dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert USD to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 usd
1,508.68 lkr

$1.000 USD = Sr301.7 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
USD to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High304.1950305.5850
Low301.7350296.7200
Average303.0938302.3456
Change-0.75%1.69%
1 USD to LKR stats

The performance of USD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 304.1950 and a 30 day low of 301.7350. This means the 30 day average was 303.0938. The change for USD to LKR was -0.75.

The performance of USD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 305.5850 and a 90 day low of 296.7200. This means the 90 day average was 302.3456. The change for USD to LKR was 1.69.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 USD301.73500 LKR
5 USD1,508.67500 LKR
10 USD3,017.35000 LKR
20 USD6,034.70000 LKR
50 USD15,086.75000 LKR
100 USD30,173.50000 LKR
250 USD75,433.75000 LKR
500 USD150,867.50000 LKR
1000 USD301,735.00000 LKR
2000 USD603,470.00000 LKR
5000 USD1,508,675.00000 LKR
10000 USD3,017,350.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / US Dollar
1 LKR0.00331 USD
5 LKR0.01657 USD
10 LKR0.03314 USD
20 LKR0.06628 USD
50 LKR0.16571 USD
100 LKR0.33142 USD
250 LKR0.82854 USD
500 LKR1.65709 USD
1000 LKR3.31417 USD
2000 LKR6.62834 USD
5000 LKR16.57085 USD
10000 LKR33.14170 USD