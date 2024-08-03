2,000 US dollars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert USD to GHS at the real exchange rate

2,000 usd
29,900 ghs

$1.000 USD = GH¢14.95 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.950014.9500
Low14.650013.3700
Average14.755714.3003
Change2.05%11.82%
View full history

1 USD to GHS stats

The performance of USD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.9500 and a 30 day low of 14.6500. This means the 30 day average was 14.7557. The change for USD to GHS was 2.05.

The performance of USD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.9500 and a 90 day low of 13.3700. This means the 90 day average was 14.3003. The change for USD to GHS was 11.82.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

How to convert US dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 USD14.95000 GHS
5 USD74.75000 GHS
10 USD149.50000 GHS
20 USD299.00000 GHS
50 USD747.50000 GHS
100 USD1,495.00000 GHS
250 USD3,737.50000 GHS
500 USD7,475.00000 GHS
1000 USD14,950.00000 GHS
2000 USD29,900.00000 GHS
5000 USD74,750.00000 GHS
10000 USD149,500.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / US Dollar
1 GHS0.06689 USD
5 GHS0.33445 USD
10 GHS0.66890 USD
20 GHS1.33779 USD
50 GHS3.34448 USD
100 GHS6.68896 USD
250 GHS16.72240 USD
500 GHS33.44480 USD
1000 GHS66.88960 USD
2000 GHS133.77920 USD
5000 GHS334.44800 USD
10000 GHS668.89600 USD