US dollar to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Ghanaian cedis is currently 14.950 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.945% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 14.950 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 14.810 on 27-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 0.405% increase in value.