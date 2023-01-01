1 Ghanaian cedi to US dollars

1.00000 GHS = 0.08865 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:33 UTC
GHS to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / US Dollar
1 GHS0.08865 USD
5 GHS0.44326 USD
10 GHS0.88653 USD
20 GHS1.77305 USD
50 GHS4.43262 USD
100 GHS8.86525 USD
250 GHS22.16312 USD
500 GHS44.32625 USD
1000 GHS88.65250 USD
2000 GHS177.30500 USD
5000 GHS443.26250 USD
10000 GHS886.52500 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 USD11.28000 GHS
5 USD56.40000 GHS
10 USD112.80000 GHS
20 USD225.60000 GHS
50 USD564.00000 GHS
100 USD1128.00000 GHS
250 USD2820.00000 GHS
500 USD5640.00000 GHS
1000 USD11280.00000 GHS
2000 USD22560.00000 GHS
5000 USD56400.00000 GHS
10000 USD112800.00000 GHS