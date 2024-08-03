10 US dollars to Swiss francs

Convert USD to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 usd
8.58 chf

$1.000 USD = SFr.0.8579 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.90030.9153
Low0.85790.8579
Average0.88880.8972
Change-4.70%-5.31%
View full history

1 USD to CHF stats

The performance of USD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9003 and a 30 day low of 0.8579. This means the 30 day average was 0.8888. The change for USD to CHF was -4.70.

The performance of USD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9153 and a 90 day low of 0.8579. This means the 90 day average was 0.8972. The change for USD to CHF was -5.31.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 USD0.85790 CHF
5 USD4.28950 CHF
10 USD8.57900 CHF
20 USD17.15800 CHF
50 USD42.89500 CHF
100 USD85.79000 CHF
250 USD214.47500 CHF
500 USD428.95000 CHF
1000 USD857.90000 CHF
2000 USD1,715.80000 CHF
5000 USD4,289.50000 CHF
10000 USD8,579.00000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / US Dollar
1 CHF1.16564 USD
5 CHF5.82820 USD
10 CHF11.65640 USD
20 CHF23.31280 USD
50 CHF58.28200 USD
100 CHF116.56400 USD
250 CHF291.41000 USD
500 CHF582.82000 USD
1000 CHF1,165.64000 USD
2000 CHF2,331.28000 USD
5000 CHF5,828.20000 USD
10000 CHF11,656.40000 USD