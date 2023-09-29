10 Swiss francs to US dollars

Convert CHF to USD at the real exchange rate

10 chf
10.92 usd

1.00000 CHF = 1.09170 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:10 UTC
CHF to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / US Dollar
1 CHF1.09170 USD
5 CHF5.45850 USD
10 CHF10.91700 USD
20 CHF21.83400 USD
50 CHF54.58500 USD
100 CHF109.17000 USD
250 CHF272.92500 USD
500 CHF545.85000 USD
1000 CHF1091.70000 USD
2000 CHF2183.40000 USD
5000 CHF5458.50000 USD
10000 CHF10917.00000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 USD0.91600 CHF
5 USD4.58000 CHF
10 USD9.16000 CHF
20 USD18.32000 CHF
50 USD45.80000 CHF
100 USD91.60000 CHF
250 USD229.00000 CHF
500 USD458.00000 CHF
1000 USD916.00000 CHF
2000 USD1832.00000 CHF
5000 USD4580.00000 CHF
10000 USD9160.00000 CHF