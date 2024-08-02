1 US dollar to Canadian dollars

Convert USD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 usd
1.39 cad

$1.000 USD = C$1.387 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.38851.3885
Low1.36161.3598
Average1.37271.3698
Change1.89%1.31%
View full history

1 USD to CAD stats

The performance of USD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3885 and a 30 day low of 1.3616. This means the 30 day average was 1.3727. The change for USD to CAD was 1.89.

The performance of USD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3885 and a 90 day low of 1.3598. This means the 90 day average was 1.3698. The change for USD to CAD was 1.31.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 USD1.38725 CAD
5 USD6.93625 CAD
10 USD13.87250 CAD
20 USD27.74500 CAD
50 USD69.36250 CAD
100 USD138.72500 CAD
250 USD346.81250 CAD
500 USD693.62500 CAD
1000 USD1,387.25000 CAD
2000 USD2,774.50000 CAD
5000 USD6,936.25000 CAD
10000 USD13,872.50000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / US Dollar
1 CAD0.72085 USD
5 CAD3.60426 USD
10 CAD7.20851 USD
20 CAD14.41702 USD
50 CAD36.04255 USD
100 CAD72.08510 USD
250 CAD180.21275 USD
500 CAD360.42550 USD
1000 CAD720.85100 USD
2000 CAD1,441.70200 USD
5000 CAD3,604.25500 USD
10000 CAD7,208.51000 USD