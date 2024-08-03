US dollar to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Canadian dollars is currently 1.387 today, reflecting a 0.159% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.260% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.389 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 1.380 on 31-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.246% increase in value.