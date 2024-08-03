1 US dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert USD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1 usd
83.72 btn

$1.000 USD = Nu.83.72 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High83.750883.7508
Low83.435083.0559
Average83.606783.4684
Change0.32%0.40%
View full history

1 USD to BTN stats

The performance of USD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.7508 and a 30 day low of 83.4350. This means the 30 day average was 83.6067. The change for USD to BTN was 0.32.

The performance of USD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 83.7508 and a 90 day low of 83.0559. This means the 90 day average was 83.4684. The change for USD to BTN was 0.40.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 USD83.72000 BTN
5 USD418.60000 BTN
10 USD837.20000 BTN
20 USD1,674.40000 BTN
50 USD4,186.00000 BTN
100 USD8,372.00000 BTN
250 USD20,930.00000 BTN
500 USD41,860.00000 BTN
1000 USD83,720.00000 BTN
2000 USD167,440.00000 BTN
5000 USD418,600.00000 BTN
10000 USD837,200.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / US Dollar
1 BTN0.01194 USD
5 BTN0.05972 USD
10 BTN0.11945 USD
20 BTN0.23889 USD
50 BTN0.59723 USD
100 BTN1.19446 USD
250 BTN2.98615 USD
500 BTN5.97230 USD
1000 BTN11.94460 USD
2000 BTN23.88920 USD
5000 BTN59.72300 USD
10000 BTN119.44600 USD