US dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 83.720 today, reflecting a -0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.005% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 83.799 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 83.640 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 0.118% increase in value.