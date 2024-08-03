50 US dollars to Brunei dollars

Convert USD to BND at the real exchange rate

50 usd
66.33 bnd

$1.000 USD = B$1.327 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.35171.3590
Low1.32671.3267
Average1.34371.3490
Change-1.85%-1.81%
1 USD to BND stats

The performance of USD to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3517 and a 30 day low of 1.3267. This means the 30 day average was 1.3437. The change for USD to BND was -1.85.

The performance of USD to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3590 and a 90 day low of 1.3267. This means the 90 day average was 1.3490. The change for USD to BND was -1.81.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

How to convert US dollars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 USD1.32665 BND
5 USD6.63325 BND
10 USD13.26650 BND
20 USD26.53300 BND
50 USD66.33250 BND
100 USD132.66500 BND
250 USD331.66250 BND
500 USD663.32500 BND
1000 USD1,326.65000 BND
2000 USD2,653.30000 BND
5000 USD6,633.25000 BND
10000 USD13,266.50000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / US Dollar
1 BND0.75378 USD
5 BND3.76889 USD
10 BND7.53778 USD
20 BND15.07556 USD
50 BND37.68890 USD
100 BND75.37780 USD
250 BND188.44450 USD
500 BND376.88900 USD
1000 BND753.77800 USD
2000 BND1,507.55600 USD
5000 BND3,768.89000 USD
10000 BND7,537.78000 USD